Suspects arrested after woman's body found in Trinity River

DALLAS -- Officials have in custody three men in connection with a murder of a woman whose body was recovered in Trinity River in March.



Kevin Kidd, 28, Emmanuel Kilpatrick, 31, and Jermon Simmons, 35, have been arrested. They remain in jail on a capital murder charge with a $1 million bond.



Earlier in March, Liza Marie Saenz, 31, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in the 200 block of Santa Fe Avenue.



Two men were canoeing when they spotted the body and went to police headquarters to report it.



Police said they gathered evidence including shell casings on Santa Fe Trail. They said they hope a nearby DART rail station might have picked up some activity on surveillance video.



Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Homicide Detective Montenegro at 214-671-3624 or e.montenegro@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us.

