Suspected gunman who shot Dallas firefighter had long rap sheet

Derick Lamont Brown mugshot. Photo: Dallas Police

DALLAS - The shooter who allegedly opened fire on Dallas Fire-Rescue firefighter-paramedics was 36-year-old Derick Lamont Brown, WFAA’s Charlotte Huffman has learned.

Brown was found dead inside a home in the Dolphin Heights neighborhood, hours after the shooting.

Mayor Mike Rawlings described the shooter as, “someone that was not mentally stable.”

Court records show Brown has a long criminal history, including an assault charge, several DWIs and gun offenses. Monday morning, when he opened fire on first responders on a shooting call, was not the first time Brown has been in a tense situation with police.

In 2008, he was involved in a car accident in Dallas, records show. Responding Dallas PD officers approached his vehicle. He yelled, “I’m high… I’m high and I have a gun.”

Police arrested him for felony possession of PCP. Brown pleaded and got two years’ probation.

Then, about two years ago, Brown obtained a concealed carry license from the state of Florida.

In 2015, he was involved in another car accident in Dallas. This time, when officers approached the vehicle, they observed Brown “holding a loaded magazine in his (right) hand” and “a 9-millimeter semi-automatic handgun” in his left hand, according to records.

In that incident, officers smelled what they thought was PCP. They arrested Brown for being under the influence of a narcotic and for unlawful carry of a weapon by a license holder.

Brown went to jail and was released just two months ago.

WFAA talked to family members and learned Brown is the father of 18 children and worked as a janitor at Parkland Hospital.

