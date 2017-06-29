Suspect wanted in Dallas sexual assault

DALLAS -- Police are looking for a suspect in a sexual assault and burglary earlier this week.

On Monday the suspect came into the female victim's apartment near Spring Valley Road and Maham Road, police say, threatening her with a weapon and sexually assaulting her.

He then stole some of her property and got into a black Chrysler PT Cruiser with a Dallas Cowboys star emblem in the center of the rear window.

A sketch has been released of the suspect, shown above. The suspect is described as a Latin male, between 23 and 25 years old. He is about 5'7", 170 pounds, and has a mustache. Police say he also has tattoos on both of his arms and a mark under his left eye.

If you have any information, you are asked to call DPD at (214) 671-3593.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers by called (214) 373-TIPS (8477). Up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment.