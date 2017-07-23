Suspect wanted for murder in Dallas turns himself in

Police officials say a man wanted for the alleged murder of his neighbor turned himself in Sunday.

On July 15, Dallas police responded to a shooting call in the 3500 block of Roberts Avenue. That is where they found Wyshawn Gaddy, a 41-year-old deceased man.

After further investigation, police determined 64-year-old Jerry Raymond Riedel was responsible. An arrest warrant had been issued for Riedel.

Police officials say Riedel was upset with his neighbor, a sex offender, who he thought was harassing him. After the murder of Gaddy, Riedel disappeared for a week.

Riedel would not talk to police when he turned himself in so his previous whereabouts is unknown at this time.

