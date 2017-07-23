Suspect wanted for murder in Dallas turns himself in

Police officials say a man wanted for the alleged murder of his neighbor turned himself in Sunday.
On July 15, Dallas police responded to a shooting call in the 3500 block of Roberts Avenue. That is where they found Wyshawn Gaddy, a 41-year-old deceased man.
After further investigation, police determined 64-year-old Jerry Raymond Riedel was responsible. An arrest warrant had been issued for Riedel.
Police officials say Riedel was upset with his neighbor, a sex offender, who he thought was harassing him. After the murder of Gaddy, Riedel disappeared for a week.
Riedel would not talk to police when he turned himself in so his previous whereabouts is unknown at this time.
© 2017 WFAA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs