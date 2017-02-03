Suspect in Hill County murder commits suicide

(Photo: WFAA)

WAXAHACHIE -- A man suspected of killing a woman took his own life as authorities came to arrest him, the Ellis County Sheriff's Office reports.

The U.S. Marshal's Office traveled to Kaufman County to arrest a person of interest in the murder of Debra Murdock Ballard, 58, who was found dead on Feb. 2 in a Hill County field.

Ballard, of Ferris, was reported missing on Feb. 1.

The suspect was located in Kaufman County and on Feb. 3, as authorities moved in, he shot himself. No officers were injured.

The Texas Rangers have taken over the investigation.

