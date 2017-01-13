Suspect ID'd in July gas station murder

Luis Segovia

DALLAS -- Police have identified the suspect in the murder of Luis Segovia, a man featured in our Dying in Dallas series, who was gunned down at a gas station back in July.

Earl Wayne Humphries, 55, was identified on surveillance video, and a capital murder warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Surveillance video shows the face of a man suspected of getting inside a parked SUV and shooting Luis Segovia. (Photo: Dallas Police Department)

Just before 9 p.m. on July 10, 2016, Segovia, 21, went to the Texaco gas station on Great Trinity Forest Parkway with his brother Michael Gomez for cigarettes.

Police say Humphries stole his SUV and shot him while his brother was inside paying.

“It was unbelievable,” said Gomez. “One second he's there, the next second he's gone. It happened right in front of me and I couldn’t do nothing about it.”

Segovia worked in demolition and loved to make people laugh, his family told us. He and his brother dreamed of owning a family business one day.

If anyone has information on Humphries' whereabouts, you're asked to call DPD at (214) 671-3661. Anonymous tips can be given to Crime Stoppers by calling (214) 373-TIPS.

