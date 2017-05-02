Suspect holding woman at knifepoint killed by Irving police

Irving PD shooting

IRVING -- Police are investigating after a suspect was shot and killed by an officer early Tuesday morning.

A woman called Irving PD before 6 a.m. about a domestic disturbance in the 1400 block of South Story Road, and said the suspect was trying to kill her with a knife. He had already cut her and forced her into a bedroom with him, police said.

When officers arrived, they heard screaming from inside the house and forced open a door to get in. They then forced open the bedroom door and found the suspect holding the victim at knifepoint.

"The suspect refused to comply with commands to drop two large knives and release the victim," police said.

Officers tried to use a "less-than-lethal" way of getting the suspect to drop the knives, but it didn't work. An officer then shot the suspect, believing officers and the victim were in "imminent danger of being seriously injured or killed," police said.

The female victim was taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The suspect was taken to Parkland but pronounced dead at about 7:15 a.m.

No identities have been released.

