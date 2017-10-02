WFAA
Shooting on Las Vegas strip
Cedar Springs apartments on lockdown; shooting suspect barricaded

WFAA 8:28 AM. CDT October 02, 2017

DALLAS -- Police are in Oak Lawn where an apartment complex has been locked down due to a standoff situation.

Neighbors say The Springs Apartments on Cedar Springs Road, near the Dallas North Tollway, are under lockdown after the suspect fired gunshots at police and barricaded himself inside a home at about 5:15 a.m.

No injuries have been reported.

Cedar Springs Road between Kings Road and Mahana are currently closed.

Check back for updates.

