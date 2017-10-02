Cedar Springs apartments on lockdown; shooting suspect barricaded

DALLAS -- Police are in Oak Lawn where an apartment complex has been locked down due to a standoff situation.

Neighbors say The Springs Apartments on Cedar Springs Road, near the Dallas North Tollway, are under lockdown after the suspect fired gunshots at police and barricaded himself inside a home at about 5:15 a.m.

Meanwhile in Dallas. Neighbors say The Springs Apartments are all on lockdown as a gunman shot at police & barricaded himself in his home. pic.twitter.com/6kpB9kSgnR — Hannah VanHuss Davis (@hannahdinhd) October 2, 2017

No injuries have been reported.

Cedar Springs Road between Kings Road and Mahana are currently closed.

