Suspect falls in front of car, then carjacks driver trying to help him

A father of six was carjacked in Terrell after trying to help his attacker.

TERRELL - Around 3:45 a.m. Monday, Markus Parrish, a father of six, was just driving home from picking up medicine for his sick kids at Walmart.

That’s when he slowed for a man crossing the street in the 300 block of South Rockwall Avenue. The man fell in front of Parrish’s car, moaning in pain.

So Parrish got out to help.

And that’s when the man got up, punched Parrish in the stomach, and showed him an object that may have been a handgun. The man then stole his car, with Parrish’s wallet, phone, and the medicine for his kids still inside.

“He just shot me a massive bow in the gut," Parrish said. "Then it was like, this ain’t no…It got real then, real quick. I’m like, ‘Oh, whatever, you know, you can have whatever.'"

The suspect was described as heavyset and six feet three inches or six feet four inches tall. He was wearing a dark hoodie.

Parrish walked several blocks home and called police.

“Just thankful, just thankful that it could have been worse,” Parrish said.

Police are still searching for the suspect. They said stolen vehicles usually turn up within 48 hours. But they want to warn others to make sure this doesn't happen again.

“We understand the need and the desire to help, but also don’t put yourself at risk,” police Capt. A.D. Samson said.

Parrish is no stranger to helping people.

He's made a name for himself in his Terrell neighborhood, offering rides to those in need for any donation they can afford.

He drives his 2007 white Chrysler 300 for his Donation Taxi service, which he’s ran in Terrell for the last three years.

“I’m going to give you a ride for free, you know, a ride to the store or whatever,” Parrish said. “I had a lot of people that I took to work, took to get medicine.”

Parrish is now adjusting to life without a car, relying on his wife to bring him to his overnight shift at work.

But he said he won’t stop helping people.

“You can’t cause one incident to turn your back on people that really need you, but you still have to take precaution,” Parrish said.

If you have any information on the stolen vehicle, call Terrell police.

Safety tips

Police said if anything similar happens, don’t get out of your car. Don’t roll down your window. Call 911 and tell the operator that someone needs help. It’s okay to stay on scene, unless you feel threatened. If someone does pull a gun on you, police advise you to comply.

Terrell police also gave these tips:

1. Flee, if possible, honking the horn or activating the panic button if you have an alarm.

2. If surprised quickly or you do not have time to flee, give up your vehicle or belongings without a fight.

3. Cooperate fully and call the police as soon as you are to safety.

For other tips to survive or avoid a carjacking attempt, go here.

