Suspect in 2015 murder of two Baytown teens extradited from Mexico

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas- A suspect in the 2015 murder of two Baytown teens was extradited from Mexico and arrested Wednesday.

According to the Chambers County Sheriff's Office, 23-year-old Brandon Alejandro Flores of Dayton has been charged with two counts of capital murder. He was taken into custody at George Bush Intercontinental Airport after being extradited from Mexico by U.S. Marshals.

The bodies of 18-year-old Alex Chavez and 17-year-old Jarvis Morgan were discovered beneath a bridge near Anahuac in March 2015. Deputies say they both had been shot with their bodies weighted down.

Authorities identified three suspects. Jose Chavez, 20, and Valentin Lazo, 31, have already been arrested and charged with two counts of capital murder.

Investigators say Flores fled to Mexico to avoid arrest.

