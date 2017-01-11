Suspect caught in murder of Balch Springs dad

Robert Eames (Family photo)

BALCH SPRINGS -- Police have arrested a teenager they say killed a new father as he checked on his car alarm the day after Christmas.

The suspect isn't being identified because he's a 16-year-old juvenile, but police said Wednesday he was arrested and booked into the Dallas County Detention Center on a charge of murder.

Balch Springs Police Chief Jonathan Haber said the hard work of detectives helped them put the case together piece by piece.

"The lead detective on the case and the sergeant over investigations put in more than 100 hours. The lead detective pretty much went door-to-door looking for any surveillance video."

Using that surveillance video, Haber said detectives were able to put together a timeline and found one of two men they believe witnesses saw running from the scene. That man then pointed them in the direction of the suspect.

Police say only the suspect will be charged with murder and the second man will be used as a witness.

Robert Eames heard his car alarm going off in the middle of the night, and police say he was shot several times after he went outside to check.

Eames had just installed a security camera after crimes spiked in his apartment complex.

His wife had given birth to their son just five days before he was killed.

(© 2017 WFAA)