Student shot at Italy HS released from hospital

ITALY, Texas -- The 15-year-old girl who was shot at Italy High School by a 16-year-old classmate last week has been released from the hospital.

The school said on Facebook Monday morning that Noelle Jones' father confirmed the news. The Jones family is staying in an undisclosed location, the school's post said.

"They are optimistic and excited about her recovery," it continued. "They have asked for the community to continue praying for her, the school and the community."

Jones was shot six times by her classmate while in the cafeteria. The suspect, who hasn't been identified because he's a minor, was arrested outside the school with a semi-automatic handgun. He's charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

His next hearing is set for Feb. 7.

