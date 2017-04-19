Student robbed at gunpoint in Coppell HS parking lot

COPPELL -- Police are looking for a man they say robbed a student outside Coppell High School.

The victim told officers he was in the school parking lot just before 6:30 p.m. when a man pulled up in a newer silver Nissan Sentra and asked him questions. He then pulled out a handgun and demanded the student's cell phone and wallet. The student complied and the suspect drove off.

He's described as Hispanic with a goatee, and was wearing a dark shirt, possibly Nike brand with writing on it.

The Coppell Independent School District is updating parents on the situation, and police say there will be extra security at the school for the rest of the week.

If you have any information on this crime, you're asked to call Coppell police.

© 2017 WFAA-TV