Student drives Range Rover into grandma at 110 mph, leaves as she dies, per affidavit

Authorities have arrested the driver who crashed into a family's vehicle June 17 on northbound I-35 in Jarrell and drove off without helping their grandmother who ended up dying in the hospital because the crash severed her spinal cord, according to police.

The arrest was made Oct. 12 -- nearly four months after the hit-and-run, which also injured 50-year-old Elizabeth Griffet's daughter and two grandchildren, one of whom was an infant, Jarrell Police confirmed Wednesday.

Jarrell Police identified the suspect as Aramis Guerra II, a student at Texas State University in San Marcos, where he was taken into custody on a warrant. Guerra's home address is in the Woodlands area of Montgomery County, according to police.

In a probable cause affidavit obtained by Channel 6, investigators argued Guerra was driving more than 110 miles per hour in a Range Rover when he rear-ended the Ford F-150 Griffet was driving. The impact caused a child seat in the back seat of the Ford F-150 to lurch forward and land in the front of the vehicle, while the pickup truck's driver's seat broke and slammed Griffet's head into the windshield before slamming her backward and severing her spine, according to the affidavit.

After the crash, Guerra made his way to a home a quarter mile away from the scene and used a stranger's phone to call his mother and brother to pick him up, the affidavit said. The woman who lives at the home was later able to identify Guerra in a police photo lineup, police explained. Phone records also matched those of Guerra's family, police added.

At the time of his arrest, Guerra's bond was set at $200,000 -- which was posted Oct. 13, according to a bond document obtained by Channel 6. He was next scheduled to appear in Williamson County Court at 9 a.m. on Nov. 7.

View Guerra's arrest affidavit below.

Arrest Affidavit for Aramis Guerra II by Channel 6 News on Scribd

