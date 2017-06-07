State Rep. Victoria Neave arrested for DWI in Dallas

State Rep. Victoria Neave, District 107. (Texas House of Representatives)

DALLAS -- State Representative Victoria Neave was arrested by Dallas police for driving while intoxicated overnight, sources tell WFAA.

Police got a call about 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday that a vehicle had struck a tree at La Vista Drive and Abrams Road in Lakewood.

Sources said when officers arrived there was a woman behind the wheel. Only later did police determine it was the state representative.

Neave represents District 107, which covers East Dallas, Mesquite and Garland, in the Texas House.

She was booked into the Dallas County Jail at 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

The Democrat just finished her first legislative session in Austin.

Neave remains jailed where she is currently waiting to see a magistrate judge.

