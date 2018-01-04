Man surrenders after standoff situation in Oak Cliff

Crime scene (Photo: AP)

DALLAS -- A family violence situation is over after it turned into a standoff between a man and police in the Oak Cliff neighborhood of Dallas.

Police said a man barricaded himself and a 7-year-old child in a back bedroom of a home near Buckalew and Burlington early Thursday just before 4:30 a.m. and refused to come out.

SWAT was called to the scene. Other occupants inside the home were able to exit, police said.

"Due to the suspects [sic] agitated state and witness statements regarding weapons that the suspect posses [sic], officers handle the incident from that point as a barricaded person," police said in a statement.

The child managed to get out without being injured.

At about 9 a.m. the suspect surrendered.

© 2018 WFAA-TV