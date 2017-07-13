Sources: Boyfriend wanted in Dallas mom's murder arrested

Faustino Valdez (left) and Marisol Espinosa (Photo: WFAA)

DALLAS - A man who vanished after he was questioned in the death of a young Dallas mother has been apprehended in Durango, Mexico more than a year after a warrant was issued for his arrest, according to sources.

Marisol Espinosa was reported missing on Dec. 29, 2015. Ten weeks later, her body was found by an animal rescue group searching for abandoned dogs under the Dowdy Ferry Bridge.

Faustino Valdez, Espinosa's boyfriend and father of her two youngest children, was reported to be the last person to see her alive.

Mexican Press reporting on Faustino Valdez arrest for the murder of his ex-girlfriend Marisol Espinosa pic.twitter.com/ecnEDoiVk3 — Rebecca Lopez (@rlopezwfaa) July 13, 2017

On Jan. 1, 2016, the same day Espinosa's Chevy Tahoe was found abandoned in the parking lot of an apartment complex, Valdez spoke with WFAA.

"She gave me a kiss goodbye and just left for work," he said of the moment he last saw Espinosa.

Two days after that interview, authorities couldn't locate Valdez. A warrant was issued for his arrest in December of 2016.

© 2017 WFAA-TV