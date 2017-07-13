WFAA
Sources: Boyfriend wanted in Dallas mom's murder arrested

Rebecca Lopez and Marjorie Owens, WFAA 5:16 PM. CDT July 13, 2017

DALLAS - A man who vanished after he was questioned in the death of a young Dallas mother has been apprehended in Durango, Mexico more than a year after a warrant was issued for his arrest, according to sources.

Marisol Espinosa was reported missing on Dec. 29, 2015. Ten weeks later, her body was found by an animal rescue group searching for abandoned dogs under the Dowdy Ferry Bridge.

Faustino Valdez, Espinosa's boyfriend and father of her two youngest children, was reported to be the last person to see her alive. 

On Jan. 1, 2016, the same day Espinosa's Chevy Tahoe was found abandoned in the parking lot of an apartment complex, Valdez spoke with WFAA.

"She gave me a kiss goodbye and just left for work," he said of the moment he last saw Espinosa. 

Two days after that interview, authorities couldn't locate Valdez. A warrant was issued for his arrest in December of 2016. 

