Snapchat video shows man, woman firing guns from moving car in W. Houston

(Photo: Snapchat/HPD)

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department confirmed Thursday it is “actively investigating” a viral video that shows two people shooting guns from a moving car.

Residents first reached out to KHOU 11 early Tuesday morning with concerns over three Snapchat videos posted from along Memorial Drive near Highway 6.

One video shows a man firing a pistol at what appear to be homes in the background, many of which were recently flooded by Hurricane Harvey. Two other separate posts show a woman holding and shooting a larger gun along Highway 6 south of Memorial Drive.

Raw: Snapchat video shows man, woman firing

“We've talked to HOA & possible witnesses; still need public to call Houston Crime Stoppers,” HPD tweeted Thursday.

So far there are no confirmed reports of damage or injuries resulting from what appear to be random shootings.

Anyone who recognizes the man and woman in the videos should call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS or HPD non-emergency.

