Skeletal remains found in Ellis County are that of woman between ages 16-22

ELLIS COUNTY -- Skeletal human remains found in Ellis County over the weekend have been determined to be those of a woman between the ages of 16 and 22.

Anthropologists from the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification says the woman was African American and she's described as having a medium muscular build and medium frame. She was 5'6" to 6' tall.

The woman's remains were found by hunters just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday in a small wooded area of farm land near Section House Road, north of Alma, Texas.

There is no word yet on how long the remains were in that area.

If anyone has information on her identity, please call (972) 825-4928.

