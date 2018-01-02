Six injured as Dallas police chase ends in crash

DALLAS -- Six people were injured after a short police chase in Southern Dallas ended in a multi-vehicle crash.

At about 11:32 a.m. Tuesday, Dallas police were chasing four suspects in a vehicle who were believed to be involved in an earlier carjacking.

The suspects' vehicle crashed into two vans, one being a DART para-transit vehicle, at the intersection of Ann Arbor and South Marsalis Avenue.

One person was reportedly trapped and had to be extricated by Dallas Fire-Rescue crews.

Six people total were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, including some of the suspects.

© 2018 WFAA-TV