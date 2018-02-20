Six card skimmers found at Pleasant Grove gas station

DALLAS - Police are issuing a community alert to anyone who recently pumped fuel from a gas station in Pleasant Grove. They said crooks have been using skimming devices to try stealing credit card and bank information from some customers at the Exxon and 7-Eleven at the corner of Lake June and Masters.



Detectives uncovered the skimming devices after a clerk called Dallas Police, on Monday, saying the red sticker seal on the gas pumps was broken. On Tuesday, contractors were busy installing new locks on the gas pumps.



Neighbor Amanda Lynch frequents the gas station. “That’s very scary, and especially nowadays, how crazy the world is. I mean, it’s not really surprising, but it’s very frightening," Lynch said.



Police said crooks secretly install skimmers in order to steal sensitive credit card, banking, and other personal information from unsuspecting customers. Investigators said they do not know how long the skimmers were in place, nor how many customers and bank accounts have been compromised. They do know, however, at least one of the skimmers they uncovered was connected to a blue tooth, linking it to an unidentified phone.



Neighbor Lonnie McGlothurn, III said, “The people that’s victimizing this community should be ashamed of themselves. You are taking money out of kids mouths. You are taking money from hard working people that’s working hard.



Police are urging the public to be vigilant. They suggest checking for the red seal at gas pumps. If that sticker appears to be broken, police said avoid using the pump. They also suggest giving the card reader a jiggle, in order to make sure it doesn’t appear to be loose nor tampered with. Investigators said the same precautions should be made when using an ATM.



Detectives also recommend signing up for bank alerts, as an extra layer of protection.



Investigators will be reviewing video from the gas station to help determine if it could lead to some clues on who may have installed the skimming devices.

© 2018 WFAA-TV