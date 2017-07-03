Shots fired at North Dallas hotel

Dallas SWAT is responding to a report of an active shooter at a North Dallas hotel Monday afternoon.

Authorities have been called to Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham Dallas Park Central on Alpha Rd.

Dallas Police is currently securing the parking lot of the hotel until SWAT arrives.

WFAA's Tanya Eiserer is on scene and says the hotel has been evacuated and a witness told her she saw a hysterical woman who was in the room where shots were fired.

Initial information is that a man was acting oddly outside of a hotel room. shots were heard inside the room. — Tanya Eiserer (@tanyaeiserer) July 3, 2017

