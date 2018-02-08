Shots fired at Dallas police patrol car

Photo: DPD Sergeant Michael Mata

A Dallas police patrol car was hit by gunfire in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The patrol car was driving down RL Thornton Freeway EB at I-45 when someone opened fire on the car. The officer driving was injured by flying glass from the fired shots.

Dallas Sergeant Michael Mata tweeted photos where bullet holes can be seen in the windshield and passenger window of the patrol car:

Real lives are affected by this false narrative of a War on the Police! Some coward shot at our officers ! pic.twitter.com/oz4yyuLf75 — Michael Mata (@mmata7313) February 8, 2018

