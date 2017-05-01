Firefighter, civilian shot in East Dallas; search underway for suspect

MAY 1, 2017: Police on scene of an active shooting in which a firefighter was shot in East Dallas. (WFAA)

DALLAS - DALLAS -- At least one firefighter and one civilian were shot when a gunman opened fire on paramedics in East Dallas late Monday morning.

Dallas police are currently searching for an active shooter in the neighborhood east of the Dallas Fire Rescue Training Academy.

The shooting happened at about 11:30 a.m. at the facility, which is near Dolphin Road and Interstate 30.

The Dallas Police Department confirmed that one member of Dallas Fire-Rescue had been shot and taken to Baylor University Medical Center. The wounded firefighter is currently in surgery.

Another source has confirmed that one civilian was also shot. His or her condition is unknown.

The City of Dallas confirmed that an ambulance was struck by gunfire as well.

Dallas Fire-Rescue confirms that the firefighter was shot while responding to a call at a home.

Dallas police currently have a home surrounded on Reynolds Avenue, according to WFAA's Rebecca Lopez. The department requested a "citywide assist," meaning it asked for the help of any available officer. Dozens of law enforcement vehicles were at the scene early Monday afternoon.

The Dallas Police Association tweeted that a fireman had been shot and officers were "pinned down by gunfire."

The Dallas Independent School District says no schools are in the immediate area of where police are searching.

