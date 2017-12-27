Sheriff: Teen robbed at gunpoint during 'OfferUp' exchange

AZLE, TEXAS - Police are searching for suspect who allegedly robbed a teen at gunpoint on Christmas Eve.



Investigator Ethan Stark, who works for the Parker County Sheriff's Office, said a 17-year-old boy met up with a woman to sell her a hover board at an Azle gas station on South FM 730.



Stark showed WFAA the video of what he believes was an armed robbery. Nearly the whole thing was captured on gas station surveillance.

"You can see the suspect pulls over off camera," Stark said. "She's walking to meet the victim."



You can see the woman in the video trying it out. Then, Stark said when she asked to show it to her wife, things quickly devolved.

"She went to get the cash from her car when she pulled a pistol from her center console," Stark said. "Didn't point it at him, just told him 'act like you got paid and walk away.' So, victim walks away and she added a little tidbit—that 'If you follow me, I'll shoot you,'" he said.

The suspect, Stark said, is a woman in her 20s or 30s with a large tattoo on the right side of her neck. She was driving a late 90s gold four-door sedan with plastic covering the passenger-side window.

"In the messages between buyer and seller, she said 'My daughter really wants this,' so it was desperation on Christmas Eve," Stark said.

Stark said the victim and suspect met through the app "OfferUp," which allows you to meet up with people to buy and sell things quickly.

It can also be dangerous.

Just a few weeks ago in Arlington, police said a young man was robbed by two brothers, who he met using the very same app. One of the brothers then shot him.

Authorities said meeting at a public place to buy or sell items might seem safe enough. They truly recommend meeting at a police or sheriff's department, so authorities are nearby.

The victim in the Parker County case did not want to talk about what happened. Authorities hope you do, and can help them solve this crime by identifying the suspected robber.

There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect(s) involved. You can contact Parker County Crime Stoppers at 817-599-5555.

© 2017 WFAA-TV