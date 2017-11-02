Sheriff: Mom arrested in shooting deaths of two daughters

Sarah Nichole Henderson (Photo: Henderson County Sheriff's Office)

PAYNE SPRINGS, TEXAS - A 29-year-old mother has been arrested in connection to the shooting deaths of her two daughters, ages 5 and 7, at a home outside of Payne Springs, according to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office.

Sarah Nicole Henderson, of Mabank, was charged with two counts of capital murder and is being held without bond.

Authorities were first called to the Payne Springs residence on a call of a possible suicidal female at about 11:29 p.m. Wednesday, said Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, in a statement released Thursday afternoon.

Upon their arrival, deputies said a male and female said everything was fine and authorities left the scene. About three hours later, a male called 911 and reported a woman shot her two children at the same residence. Deputies arrived to find the two girls dead at the scene.

Payne Springs is located about 62 miles southeast of the city of Dallas.

