Sheriff: Man sought after 'bloody, vicious assault' on brother, woman

Marc Anthony Allison, Jr. (Photo: Henderson County Sheriff's Department)

CHANDLER, TEXAS - Authorities are searching for a 29-year-old man who they said beat his younger brother and his brother's girlfriend with a steel pipe early Tuesday night at a home south of Chandler in Henderson County.

Marc Anthony Allison, Jr. attacked the couple just before 6:30 p.m. in what Sheriff Botie Hillhouse "described as a bloody, vicious assault," according to a statement released by the Henderson County Sheriff's Office Wednesday.

In addition to the steel pipe allegedly used during the assault, authorities found a steel ratchet wrench at the scene. Deputies also reported that two children were at the residence at the time of the attack. Both children were reported to be OK and in the care of family members.

The 27-year-old brother and his 25-year-old girlfriend were transported to an area hospital, where they were later released.

“These victims had multiple wounds to the head and face in the bloody, vicious, assault,” Hillhouse said. “We know who did this and we have alerted authorities across the region, state and nation to be on the lookout for him.”

Authorities said Allison may be driving a rented 2016 gray Dodge Minivan with Florida plates.

© 2018 WFAA-TV