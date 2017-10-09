She stole his laptop — then texted him to ask for the password, police say

Photo: Fort Worth PD

Police are searching for a woman accused of stealing a Fort Worth man’s laptop and then texting him to ask him for the password after she tried to sell the computer at a pawn shop.

The alleged theft happened Oct. 3 in the 4500 block of Buffalo Bend Place in north Fort Worth, according to a police news release.

The victim’s laptop and bag were stolen from his car and the bag contained his business cards with a phone number.

When the woman went to a pawn shop in the 4000 block of East Lancaster Avenue the next day to sell the laptop, the shop wouldn’t take it because a password was required to unlock it, the news release said.

The woman, who told workers at the pawn shop that she was from Cleburne, left in a black Chevy Malibu with black rims and a spoiler, according to surveillance video released by police.

About 30 minutes later, she texted the victim asking him for the password, the news release said. The man didn’t give up the password but he “played along,” police said, offering to buy the laptop back.

The woman wanted $150 for the laptop and agreed to meet the man in east Fort Worth but then ended contact with him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 817-392-4622.

