Seen this sex offender? North Richland Hills resident is one of Texas' most wanted

The Texas Department of Public Safety increased a reward to $8,000 for convicted North Richland Hills sex offender Mark Timothy McBride. (Photo: Texas Department of Public Safety)

Authorities have increased the reward being offered for information leading to the arrest of a North Richland Hills sex offender who apparently absconded while on parole.

Mark Timothy McBride's last known residence was in the 6400 block of Devonshire Drive in North Richland Hills, but the Department of Public Safety says he left town in 2011, and they haven't seen him since. He was convicted in 2006 on three counts of indecency with a child involving two 16-year-old girls.

He owned a construction business in Keller that was adjacent to a cheerleading school. Keller police found in a 2004 investigation that he befriended some of the girls attending the cheerleading school and gave them both drugs and money for sexual "contact."

Texas DPS officials increased the reward associated with information on McBride, 60, from $3,000 to $8,000, if the tip comes in during the month of February.



Read more from our media partners at the Star-Telegram.

© 2018 WFAA-TV