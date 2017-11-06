See the FBI's Top 10 art heists in history

December 2002: In a matter of minutes, two Vincent Van Gogh paintings -- View of the Sea at Scheveningen and Congregation Leaving the Reformed Church in Nuenen, were stolen from the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam. They're valued at $30 million

The Federal Bureau of Investigation's list of the top art heists in history includes the largest property crime ever in the U.S.

That, among eight of the other heists on the list, remain unsolved.

The FBI keeps records of art heists in its art theft database. Not all stolen art crimes make the list, though. A stolen piece of art -- valued at $160 million, was stolen from the University of Arizona more than three decades ago. It was rediscovered when a Houston man sold it for $2,000 at a New Mexico antique store.

Hear that story Wednesday at 10 p.m. on WFAA.

Photos: FBI's top 10 art heists in history

FBI's Top 10 art heists in history by wfaachannel8 on Scribd

© 2017 WFAA-TV