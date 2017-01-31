Second suspect in Target attack arrested

Zantrell Sauls

DALLAS -- Police have arrested the second person they say attacked a local theater director outside a Dallas Target store.

Zantrell Sauls, 17, was arrested just after 5 p.m. Monday. He has been booked into jail on a charge of aggravated assault. The other suspect in the attack, an unidentified juvenile, was arrested last Friday.

Target suspects

Police say Derek Whitener was hit with a wooden rod by the men as he walked to his car outside the Target store on Haskell Avenue on Jan. 14.

Officers believe Whitener and other customers complained to security officials about the men, who appeared suspicious outside the store.

After officials asked the men to leave the premises, they followed Whitener to his car and attacked him, police say.

Whitener suffered a fractured skull and had to undergo surgery. He was released from the hospital on Saturday, but his lawyer says he faces a long road to recovery.

(© 2017 WFAA)