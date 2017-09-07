Second suspect in double murder arrested in Fort Worth

Hector Acosta-Ojeda (mugshot from previous crime)

FORT WORTH - A second suspect wanted in connection to a double murder out of Arlington was arrested Thursday at a Fort Worth home.

Police named Hector "Cholo" Acosta-Ojeda, 28, a murder suspect after two bodies were found buried Monday in a shallow grave outside an Arlington residence. The medical examiner identified one of the victims as 17-year-old Iris Chirinos. Witnesses told police the second suspect is likely Chirinos' boyfriend, whose severed head was found two days before the discovery of the bodies at a nearby trail.

Huge announcement!!! @ArlingtonPD Fugitive Team has arrested Hector "El Cholo" Acosta-Ojeda in connection with double murder in Fort Worth pic.twitter.com/f5G3hNXuXZ — Will Johnson (@ArlingtonChief) September 7, 2017

Earlier in the week, another suspect, 18-year-old Mariano Sanchez, was arrested and held on suspicion of murder.

Acosta-Ojeda was taken into custody at a home in the 5800 block of Donnelly Avenue. He's charged with murder and his bond set at $1 million.

© 2017 WFAA-TV