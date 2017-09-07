WFAA
Second suspect in double murder arrested in Fort Worth

WFAA 5:15 PM. CDT September 07, 2017

FORT WORTH - A second suspect wanted in connection to a double murder out of Arlington was arrested Thursday at a Fort Worth home.

Police named Hector "Cholo" Acosta-Ojeda, 28, a murder suspect after two bodies were found buried Monday in a shallow grave outside an Arlington residence. The medical examiner identified one of the victims as 17-year-old Iris Chirinos. Witnesses told police the second suspect is likely Chirinos' boyfriend, whose severed head was found two days before the discovery of the bodies at a nearby trail.

Earlier in the week, another suspect, 18-year-old Mariano Sanchez, was arrested and held on suspicion of murder.

Acosta-Ojeda was taken into custody at a home in the 5800 block of Donnelly Avenue. He's charged with murder and his bond set at $1 million.

 

 

