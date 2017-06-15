Second suspect in capital murder of Beaumont mother, newborn baby turns self in at jail

Jared Javon Bias, 22, left, and Atayanna Asia Nicole Douglas,17, both of Beaumont Photos/Beaumont Police Department

BEAUMONT - A Beaumont man has been served with a capital murder warrant in the death of a Beaumont mother and her newborn baby girl.

Jared Javon Bias, 22, of Beaumont, was served with the warrant Wednesday night at the Jefferson County Correctional Center not long after he turned himself in on a previous charge of "hindering apprehension" according to a release from the Beaumont Police Department.

Bias' bond on the hindering apprehension charge is set at $1 million.

Bias is the second suspect in custody related to the murder of Kera Teel, 19, of Beaumont, and her newborn daughter Kyndal.

Detectives have not yet spoken to Bias who turned himself in at the jail Wednesday night according to the release.

Atayanna Asia Nicole Douglas,17, of Beaumont, was arrested on Tuesday and is being held on a $1.5 million bond for three aggravated robberies which police say are related to the Teel murder case.

Police expect more arrests as they continue to investigate the case.

