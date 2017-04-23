Second Dallas officer arrested in connection to stalking, burglary case

Officer Angelle Ponseti (Photo: DPD)

DALLAS -- A Dallas police officer turned herself in Sunday after a warrant was issued for her arrest in connection to stalking, burglary case involving the ex-wife of a Dallas sergeant.

Officer Angelle Ponseti was charged with burglary of a habitation for a break-in that occurred in October of 2016 at the Aubrey home of Sgt. Gregory Epley, Jr.'s then estranged wife.

Sgt. Gregory Epley

Wednesday, Gregory Epley was arrested on stalking and burglary charges. He was released on $7,500 bail.

In an affidavit for his arrest, Anna Epley, his now ex-wife, said Gregory's girlfriend was with him at the time he broke into her home. She also told authorities documents, including birth certificates and social security information, were missing after the break-in.

In an interview with WFAA's Tanya Eiserer, Anna said she endured years of abuse during her marriage and was scared to come forward and speak out against her husband, who she had four children with and was battling a rare form of tongue cancer.

The Epleys separated in June of 2015 and their divorce was finalized this last December.

Ponseti has been with the Dallas Police Department for three years. An internal investigation is underway.

