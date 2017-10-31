Nikki Davis has finally found peace in her life after surviving a violent relationship. A relationship so violent she said she lost her baby.

"We are talking black eyes, swelling over my body. Actually, I was pregnant and miscarried the baby,” said Davis.

Davis is one of the thousands of women in North Texas who have been victimized by a violent partner.

"I am this little girl, and I have a 200-something pound guy coming at me with a closed fist,” said Davis.

Davis, a teenager at the time, said she didn't know where to turn. "I was very scared," she said.

There are thousands of victims like Davis, some who did not live to tell their stories.

None of the 24 victims killed in Dallas by intimate partners last year had a protective order.



"I didn't know where any resources were, or the resources that I did know of were too far from my house," she said.

District Attorney Faith Johnson said she understands the problem. "The idea is to save lives and be quickly there for you," said Johnson.

Johnson decided to make it easier for victims to file protective orders. Instead of having to go to the Frank Crowley courthouse, they can now go to satellite offices across the county.



"The whole idea is how can we be accessible to you? How can we come to you, and you don't have to always come to us,” said Johnson.

Victims can now go to any of the seven police substations and various community courts to meet with prosecutors and get a protective order.

More than a dozen victims have been helped so far. Nikki Davis said she believes what the D.A. is doing will make a difference.

She said she wishes it had been easier for her to get a protective order. She said it might have saved her years of abuse.

Click here to find places where victims can go for a protective order

© 2017 WFAA-TV