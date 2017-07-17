SAPD: Man threatens to kill 15-year-old girl, killed by police

(Photo: Marvin Hurst, KENS)

SAN ANTONIO - A man was shot and killed by police after threatening to kill a 15-year-old girl, police said.

The incident took place in the 1800 block of Plaza del Sol Street just west of downtown.

Jose Cazares, 37, was shot and killed by police after he threatened to kill his 15-year-old daughter, police said.

37 y/o Jose Cazares was shot and killed by police this morning after he threatened to kill his 15 y/o daughter. The latest at 4 on @KENS5 pic.twitter.com/fW6Rdi2VkE — Alicia Neaves (@AliciaKENS5) July 17, 2017

According to police, two other children, ages 12 and 10, and a woman were also in the house at the time of the incident.

NEW: @SATXPolice confirm officer involved shooting in the 1800 blk of Plaza Del Sol. #kens5eyewitess pic.twitter.com/Mn594C68iv — Marvin Hurst (@MHurstKENS5) July 17, 2017

Chief McManus said officers took cover at the back of the house after hearing shots from inside.

Officers tried to talk Cazares into putting the gun down, but he raised the gun and officers fired.

Cazares was pronounced dead at the scene.

NEW: Man in his 40s killed in @SATXPolice officer involved shooting after threatening to kill teen girl and police. #kens5eyewitess pic.twitter.com/vhmNl1q1SO — Marvin Hurst (@MHurstKENS5) July 17, 2017

