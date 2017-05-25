RV chase ends in flames; 2 children rescued

RV chase ends in flames

ARLINGTON, Texas -- A chase involving an RV, with two children inside, has ended in flames.

Officials say the chase started in Hunt County early Thursday morning and traveled through Dallas and Grand Prairie.

The chase ended when officers used spike strips on the vehicle near Interstate 30 and Cooper in Arlington. The RV caught fire.

Officials say two children were rescued from inside and are safe. The driver's condition is unknown at this time.

Police chase ends with RV in flames, 2 children rescued at 30 WB near Cooper. Condition of driver and wife unknown. #IAmUp pic.twitter.com/FivBC3Vyva — Monica Hernandez (@MHernandezWFAA) May 25, 2017

Westbound I-30 is closed while police investigate until about 10 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

