ROWLETT, Texas -- Police in Rowlett have given the "all clear" after a Walmart store was evacuated due to a "suspicious package."

Sgt. Cantu with Rowlett PD said the package was reported at the store at 2501 Lakeview Parkway just before noon Tuesday.

The store was evacuated as a precautionary measure, Cantu said. No injuries were reported, and the package was deemed safe just after 1:30 p.m.

The Garland PD Bomb Unit was also on scene to assist. The public was asked to avoid the area.

Rowlett is about 20 miles northeast of Dallas.

