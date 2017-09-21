Rockwall officer fatally shoots suspect on family violence call

Crime tape, stock image. (Photo: Luka Lajst, Thinkstock)

ROCKWALL - A man was shot dead by a Rockwall police officer when authorities responded to a family violence call just before noon Thursday.

Police were called to the 300 block of Lake Meadows Drive on a report of family violence involving aggravated assault, according to a statement released by the department later in the afternoon.

Upon their arrival, police say, officers located the suspect inside a vehicle in a parking lot. The suspect then allegedly rammed the vehicle into police patrol cars, which is when an officer at the scene fired his gun.

The suspect was wounded and transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave as the Texas Rangers and Rockwall police investigate the shooting.

Police haven't released the identity of the suspect.

