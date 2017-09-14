Two more armed robberies reported in South Dallas

Home invasion reported on Idaho Avenue in South Dallas on Sept. 14, 2017. Police are investigating whether it's related to five other home invasions nearby, including one where a mother of three was killed.

DALLAS -- Two more home invasions were reported early Thursday morning in South Dallas, close to where three others took place Tuesday morning, and just a few miles from where a mother of three was killed in her home.

At about 4:45 a.m. Thursday, officers were called to the 3300 block of Idaho Avenue. Two adults and at least two kids were inside the home when two Hispanic males kicked in the front door, police say. The suspects demanded property and one was displaying a weapon.

They made off in a getaway car with a flat screen television, wallets, watches, and jewelry. No one was injured.

Police didn't say whether this robbery is related to others, but did say it's in close proximity.

At about 6 a.m. officers were called to 800 Vermont, about 1.8 miles away from the first call, for another reported robbery.

Details about that crime haven't been released.

Concerns have been growing in the area after Roseli Paz was killed during a suspected home invasion Tuesday on Sedgemoor Avenue. Her husband came home from work that afternoon to find her dead. Their 2-year-old son was in the home but wasn't injured.

Three other home invasions were reported Tuesday morning in South Dallas. In each instance victims were robbed at gunpoint, but police don't believe they are related to Paz's murder.

2900 block of Britton Avenue, 6:45 a.m. Tuesday

Suspect is described as a Latin male, ages 20-25, 5'5" and skinny. He is bald and has a tattoo on his neck and possibly his lips. He was seen in an older model red car, possibly a Honda.

4700 block of E. Frio Drive, 7:45 a.m. Tuesday

The suspects in the second home invasion are described as a Latin female, 5'0" and skinny with brown hair. She has visible tattoos on her chest. The second suspect is described as a Latin male with tattoos on his face.

1500 block of Maywood Avenue, 8:15 a.m. Tuesday

The suspects from the third home invasion, accused of stealing the victim's white Ford F-150 which has since been recovered, are described as a Latin male who was wearing a bandana over his face, and possibly a light-skinned black male.

If you have any information on these crimes, call Dallas police.

