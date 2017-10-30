The Waco Police Department busted multiple suspects linked to a powdered baby formula theft ring that resulted in tens of thousands of dollars worth of formula being stolen from Texas stores.

Waco police detectives worked with law enforcement agencies -- including Arlington police, Sachse police and Coppell police -- to track down thieves they said stole Similac Powdered Baby formula from a string of H-E-B stores in both Central and North Texas.

"Several arrests have been made and additional arrests are expected," Waco Police Sgt. Patrick Swanton said.

Swanton said the thieves stole at least $25,000 to $30,000 worth of formula from the stores -- including about $7,000 worth from Waco H-E-B locations alone.

Waco police detectives issued warrants for three suspects -- two of whom have already been caught.

They are Victoria Boone, 21, and Steve Young, 41 -- both of Dallas. Both were charged with engaging in organized crime, which is a third degree felony. Young was captured in Cleburne and Boone was caught in Waco.

A third person, Javola Dewayne Brewer, 21, was still wanted, Swanton said. Brewer will face the same charge if caught.

"Information from other agencies indicates the suspects have been or are continuing to commit the same crimes in North Texas," Swanton said. "The group appears to be stealing only Similac Powder Baby Formula. It is believed the formula is used to cut various illegal drugs or is sold on the black market."

Waco police thanked their fellow Texas law enforcement agencies in helping capture the three suspects who have been arrested so far.

