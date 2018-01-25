Richardson man charged with enticing a minor in Grand Prairie sting

Jeff Rudluff (Photo: Grand Praire Police Department)

GRAND PRAIRIE - A 51-year-old Richardson man was charged with enticing a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity after allegedly talking with an undercover Grand Prairie detective who posed as a young teen online.

Jeffrey Steven Rudluff was arrested on Jan. 23, when authorities say he attempted to meet the teen to engage in sexual activity in a Grand Prairie neighborhood.

The investigation began on Jan. 7, when the detective discovered an online ad. According to the affidavit, the detective posed as a minor.

Rudluff then allegedly engaged in sexually explicit conversations with the undercover detective for more than two weeks, at one point stating, "Having sex with someone like you is a crime," and frequently asking the teen to delete their conversations and hide their chats from his mother. According to the affidavit, he also attempted to get the teen to download an encrypted communication app that allows users to delete chats.

The affidavit alleges Rudluff then attempted to set up multiple times to meet the teen to engage in sexual activity.

Upon his arrest, authorities seized two phones, a laptop, tablet and condoms that were inside his vehicle the day he attempted to meet the teen. Court records show Rudluff also admitted to being HIV positive after a pre-exposure prophylaxis pill was found in his pant pocket.

Rudluff remains in jail as the FBI continues this investigation.

© 2018 WFAA-TV