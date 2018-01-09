Richardson ISD employee arrested for child porn

Dante Schmidt

COLLIN COUNTY -- An employee with the Richardson Independent School District has been arrested for possessing child pornography, according to the Collin County Sheriff's Office.

Dante Schmidt, of Allen, was arrested early Tuesday morning at his home after a search warrant was issued Monday evening. He showed authorities the computer he used to download illegal images, and it was seized as evidence.

He was taken to the Plano jail and booked.

Investigators don't believe any Richardson ISD students were victims, and administrators within the district are cooperating.

Additional charges may be filed against Schmidt. It's not clear what position he held with the school district.

If you have any information, please call the Collin County Sheriff's Office at 972-547-5100.

