Reward offered in Mesquite homicide

MESQUITE, Texas -- Police are offering a reward for information regarding a January 15 homicide.



According to Mesquite police, 25-year-old Rigoberto Alejandro Valencia, of Colorado, was found dead inside a vacant home in the 1600 block of Brookstone Drive.



The man's vehicle, a brown 2004 Acura MDX, was believed to have been taken. The license plate, 681-QDD, is from Colorado.



Investigators are asking anyone with information, or the location of the vehicle, to contact the Mesquite Police Department.



Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense. If you have information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at (214) 373-TIPS. You can also contact Mesquite Police at 972-285-6336.

