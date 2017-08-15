Red Oak police seize 187 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop

Red Oak police found 186.9 pounds of marijuana inside the trunk of a vehicle they pulled over during a traffic stop.

Police stopped the car for multiple traffic violations in the 500 block of N. IH-35E on August 8.

Officer Determan made contact with the driver and detected the smell of marijuana coming from inside of the car.

During the traffic stop, Officer Determan deployed K9 Wilson which showed an indication of the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.

Officer Determan and Officer Bragg conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and that is where they found 186.9 pounds of marijuana inside the car.

Officers continued their investigation and placed the driver and passenger under arrest for possession of marijuana over 50 pounds but less than 2,000 pounds.

The driver was identified as Brian Galarza from Laredo and the passenger was identified as Jose Hernandez-Morales from Austin. Both subjects were transported to the Red Oak City Jail for the offense without incident.

Brian Galarza from Laredo

Jose Hernandez-Morales from Austin

© 2017 WFAA-TV