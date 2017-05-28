Recent Carter High School graduate shot, killed

Irving police are investigating a shooting early Sunday that injured two adults and took the life of a recent Carter High School graduate.
According to police, the three victims were found in the 3300 block of W. Walnut Hill Lane around 1:41 a.m. Sunday. Ledajrick Rajae Cox, 18, died at a local hospital.
The other two victims were injured. One was released and the other remained hospitalized Sunday evening.
Police said the shooting victims were with other friends at a convenience store on Beltline Road when an argument broke between some of the group and a suspect.
The victims drove away and were followed by the suspect vehicle.
According to police, the suspects pulled up by the victims’ car and shot into the vehicle.
In a release, Irving detectives said they are working to provide suspect information. Police believe the suspect’s vehicle to be a newer model white sedan.
Anyone with information should call Irving police at 972-273-1010.
