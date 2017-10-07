Rapper Nelly arrested, accused of sexual assault on tour bus

(Photo: Frederick M. Brown, 2012 Getty Images)

A female has accused rapper Nelly of sexual assault inside his tour bus after a concert at the White River Amphitheater early Saturday morning in Auburn, Wa.

According to a police report, the woman called 911 at about 3:48 a.m. to report the assault. Authorities said she told police it occurred in his bus, which was parked in the lot of a Walmart Supercenter.

Nelly, whose birth name is Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., was arrested less than an hour late and booked into the South Correctional Entity. Authorities say the case is still under investigation.

An Associated Press story reported that "Nelly's attorney, Scott Rosenblum, said the allegation was false and motivated by 'greed and vindictiveness.'"

