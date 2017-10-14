(Photo: Riess, Rebekah)

Officials at Randolph say that a vehicle with three people inside made an unauthorized entry into the base through a fence.

Two people have been detained but they are looking for a third. Texas DPS and the Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office are assisting with the search.

As a result of the search, no traffic is being allowed off the base.

GCSO has added that the Air Force requested that they not release any additional information.

This message was posted to the JBSA Facebook page:

This is a breaking news story. For more information, stay tuned to KENS5.com.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Several people at JBSA-Randolph have reported that the base is on lockdown. A text message has been sent to people on base to "shelter-in-place" and to lock all doors.

Those on base are reportedly being sent those text messages repeatedly.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, DPS has been asked to assist with a vehicle inside the military installation but those are the only details that they were able to provide.

© 2017 KENS-TV