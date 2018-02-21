Prosper teacher arrested on public lewdness charge

Patrick Brian Kennedy, 44. (Collin County Jail)

A Prosper teacher is no longer with the school district after he was arrested on a public lewdness charge at a Taco Bell in McKinney this week, according to school district officials.

Patrick Brian Kennedy, 43, was a broadcast journalism teacher at Prosper High School.

An off-duty police officer saw Kennedy "engaged in lewd conduct" in the restroom of a Taco Bell in the 6100 block of Eldorado Parkway in McKinney on Monday, according to McKinney police.

No further details were released. Public lewdness is a Class A misdemeanor.

"The District's highest priority is the care and concern of its students," the Prosper school district said in a statement Wednesday. "We have investigated the situation and Mr. Brian Kennedy is no longer employed by Prosper ISD."

