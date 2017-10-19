Should suspect in Bedford teen's murder be tried as an adult?

The Bedford Police Department said in a Facebook post that Kaytlynn Cargill disappeared while walking her dog near the Oak Wood Apartments. (Photo: Bedford Police, WFAA)

BEDFORD -- Prosecutors will seek to certify as an adult a 16-year-old Fort Worth youth accused of using a hammer to kill a 14-year-old Bedford girl this summer.

A certification hearing has not been scheduled for the teen, who has been charged with delinquent conduct/murder.

“It could be several months before that hearing is held,” Tarrant County district attorney spokeswoman Sam Jordan said in a Thursday telephone interview.

The teen, who remains in the custody of Tarant County juvenile authorities, has been charged with delinquent conduct/murder in the slaying of Kaytlynn Cargill on June 19. He would face stiffer penalties and serve time in an adult prison if he were certified and convicted.

The teen has made several appearances in a Tarrant County juvenile court since he was detained on Sept. 1, and a judge has ordered him to remain in custody. In his first court appearance on Sept. 4, several times the youth shook his head no as the probation officer went over the 11-page warrant, particularly during a portion regarding an alleged attempt to create an alibi on the day Kaytlynn died.

The teenager is not being identified by the Star-Telegram because he is a juvenile.

He has been at the Tarrant County Juvenile Detention Facility in Fort Worth since Friday. The arrest warrant affidavit states that he is accused of killing Kaytlynn during an alleged $300 marijuana deal at the Oak Creek West Apartments, near Pennington Field in Bedford, where she lived with her parents.

DNA evidence and cellphone records linked the 16-year-old to Kaytlynn’s death, according to the arrest warrant. Bedford police have declined to comment on the case.

